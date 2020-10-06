Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 01:19 pm
Shubham Gupta
POCO has launched the C3 model in India as its cheapest offering yet. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia in June.
The POCO C3 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The POCO C3 has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and P2i protection against accidental water splashes. On the rear, the dual-tone plastic panel packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black color options.
The POCO C3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
The POCO C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The POCO C3 carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. As for availability, it will go on sale starting October 16 via Flipkart.
