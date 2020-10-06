POCO has launched the C3 model in India as its cheapest offering yet. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia in June. The POCO C3 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO C3: At a glance

The POCO C3 has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and P2i protection against accidental water splashes. On the rear, the dual-tone plastic panel packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO C3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?