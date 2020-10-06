The prize money of 10 million kronor will be shared between the trio, with one half going to Penrose who discovered that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.
Meanwhile, the second half will be shared jointly by Genzel and Ghez for their work towards discovering a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz