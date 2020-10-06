ASUS has finally launched its latest flagship gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3, in the US. The handset carries a starting price-tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,400) and is available via Amazon, B&H, as well as the company's online store. It features a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz display, front-facing stereo speakers, a 6,000mAh battery, and a built-in cooling system. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

The ROG Phone 3 has a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels and Air Trigger 3 shoulder buttons. On the rear, it houses a horizontally-stacked triple camera setup, a glowing ROG logo, and a heat vent. The handset bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 sports a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it sports a 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The ROG Phone 3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device boots Android 10-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and two Type-C ports.

Information What about the price?