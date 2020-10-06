Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 05:01 pm
Harshita Malik
ASUS has finally launched its latest flagship gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3, in the US. The handset carries a starting price-tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,400) and is available via Amazon, B&H, as well as the company's online store.
It features a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz display, front-facing stereo speakers, a 6,000mAh battery, and a built-in cooling system.
The ROG Phone 3 has a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels and Air Trigger 3 shoulder buttons. On the rear, it houses a horizontally-stacked triple camera setup, a glowing ROG logo, and a heat vent.
The handset bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 sports a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it sports a 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.
The ROG Phone 3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The device boots Android 10-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and two Type-C ports.
In the US, the ROG Phone 3 is priced at $999.99 (approximately Rs. 73,400) for the 12GB/512GB model and $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 80,800) for the 16GB/512GB model. It is up for grabs via Amazon, B&H, as well as the company's online store.
