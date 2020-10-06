Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 05:04 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE in India. It comes as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera unit, a flagship chipset, as well as an IP68 dust and water-resistance.
It will go on sale starting October 16 via Amazon, Samsung India online store, and leading offline retailers.
Here's our roundup.
The S20 FE offers a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options.
The Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The India-specific S20 FE draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the lone 8GB/128GB model. It will be up for pre-orders beginning October 9 and will go on sale starting October 16. Pre-booking offers on the handset include benefits worth Rs. 8,000.
