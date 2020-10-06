Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE in India. It comes as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera unit, a flagship chipset, as well as an IP68 dust and water-resistance. It will go on sale starting October 16 via Amazon, Samsung India online store, and leading offline retailers. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The S20 FE offers a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific S20 FE draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?