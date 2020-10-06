Vivo will launch its mid-range smartphone, the V20, in India on October 13, the company has confirmed. The handset was announced last month alongside the V20 Pro. However, it remains to be seen if the Pro model will tag along the upcoming V20. As for the highlights, it features a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 44MP selfie snapper, and 33W fast-charging support.

Design and display Vivo V20: At a glance

The Vivo V20 has a waterdrop notch design with a slim profile and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be offered in shades of Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?