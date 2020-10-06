Indian payments decacorn Paytm is gearing up to take on the dominance of Google. Just a day after launching a dedicated 'Mini App Store' within its main platform, the company is calling the community of app-makers to take part in its developers conference on October 8. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming conclave.

to pitch the new store, enroll developers

At the upcoming event, Paytm's boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma as well as other executives are expected to pitch the Mini App Store to the developer community. They will presumably highlight the advantages of the store and how it would help Indian businesses take their products and services to the masses without relying on the digital marketplaces offered by US-based firms like Google and Apple.

Mini App Store already has over 300 apps

Paytm's Mini App Store has already drawn some 300 apps, including the likes of Ola, Domino's, 1mg, Netmeds, Digit, Republic Bharat, Decathlon, MOJO Pizza, and Spencer's. The company says that developers' existing mobile websites or web apps could be easily integrated with the platform, using open source technologies like HTML and Javascript, to provide an app-like experience to users.

Dedicated dashboard for analytics, payments collection, and more

On top of it, Mini App Store integration will give developers access to a dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users. They could also run cashback offers in partnership with Paytm.

How to take part in the developer conference?

To take part in the developer conference on October 8 and learn about the benefits of showcasing your product on the Paytm Mini App Store, register for the event on the company's website. Paytm touts that listing your app/service on their application will give you an instant reach to more than 150 million monthly active users of Paytm.

