Last updated on Oct 07, 2020, 11:26 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 20A, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched last month alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro models.
The Realme Narzo 20A has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.
The Realme Narzo 20A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) 'retro' lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP snapper on the front.
The Realme Narzo 20A draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. On Flipkart, buyers can avail 5% discount via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
