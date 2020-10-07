Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 20A, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched last month alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro models.