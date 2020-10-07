Realme has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 7i, in India at a starting price of Rs. 11,999. As for the key highlights, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, quad rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and 18W fast-charging support. It will go on sale starting October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and Realme authorized offline stores. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7i: At a glance

The Realme 7i has a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it comes in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7i has a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it packs a single 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?