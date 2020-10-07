Last updated on Oct 07, 2020, 02:50 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 7i, in India at a starting price of Rs. 11,999.
As for the key highlights, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, quad rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and 18W fast-charging support.
It will go on sale starting October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and Realme authorized offline stores.
The Realme 7i has a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it comes in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue color options.
The Realme 7i has a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it packs a single 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the Realme 7i is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. It will be available for purchase starting October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores.
