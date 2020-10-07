This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier (51) and Jennifer A. Doudna (56). A panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm gave away the prize to the female duo for developing CRISPR/Cas9, a renowned method for programmable editing of genomes (DNA) contained in living cells. Here is all you need to know about them.

Prize Prize to be shared jointly

Charpentier and Doudna will share the medal and 10 million kronor ($1.1 mn) prize money, courtesy of a bequest left over a century ago by the prize's creator, Alfred Nobel. The Academy said the two scientists "have discovered one of gene technology's sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants, and microorganisms with extremely high precision."

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Impact Major impact on cancer treatment and other fields

Commenting on the importance of the duo's gene-editing technology, Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Academy of Sciences, said, "The ability to cut DNA where you want has revolutionized the life sciences." It aids the development of new cancer therapies, supports innovative crops capable of withstanding mould/pests, and may even help scientists cure inherited diseases someday in the future, the Academy emphasized.

Work How they developed CRISPR?

Nearly a decade ago, Charpentier, who hails from France, discovered a previously unknown molecule called tracrRNA in the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes. Upon further studies, she determined that tracrRNA is part of bacteria's ancient immune system, CRISPR/Cas, that disarms viruses by cutting their DNA. After that, the scientist collaborated with Doudna to recreate these genetic scissors in a test tube with simplified molecular components.

Information Then, they programmed the genetic scissors

While, in their natural form, the genetic scissors cleaved DNA from viruses, Charpentier and Doudna proved that they could be reprogrammed to cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site and rewrite the code of life, marking the development of the popular gene-editing technique.

First women First women to win Nobel without male collaborator