07 Oct 2020
Realme Smart SLED TV launched in India at Rs. 43,000
Written byDwaipayan RoyScience
Realme has launched its all-new Smart SLED TV in India in a 55-inch size. It is touted as the world's first television to have a SLED panel, which uses spectral power distribution (SPD) technology to offer wider color gamut and better eye protection than QLED.
It also gets seven picture modes and packs four stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Realme Smart SLED TV: At a glance
Realme Smart SLED TV has narrow bezels on the sides, a noticeable border at the bottom, and sits on a V-shaped pedestal stand.
It has a 55-inch SLED display with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, and built-in Chroma Boost Picture Engine that optimizes color production.
For audio, the television packs a 24W quad stereo speaker system with Dolby Audio.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme Smart SLED TV (55-inch) is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Cortex-A55 processor, paired with Mali 470 MP3 GPU, and 16GB of internal storage.
The television runs on Android TV 9 OS and offers support for Google Assistant as well as Chromecast. It also offers support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
Information
It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0
On the connectivity front, the Realme Smart SLED TV (55-inch) offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs multiple I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an AV port, one Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Features
Alongside the TV, Realme has also launched a 100W soundbar
Separately, Realme has introduced a 100W soundbar. It packs two full-range 2.25-inch 15W speakers and two 15W tweeters. A 40W subwoofer with a 50Hz to 24KHz low-frequency enhancement is also present.
The device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, an optical audio port, AUX-in, and a USB Type-A port. The soundbar can increase the sound output by 200%, as per the company.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
The Realme Smart SLED TV (55-inch) costs Rs. 42,999. However, it will be up for grabs at an introductory price of Rs. 39,999 during its first sale. The pre-bookings will commence via Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12 am on October 16.
The Realme 100W Soundbar costs Rs. 6,999 and it will go on sale starting October 16 via Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme.com.