Realme has launched its all-new Smart SLED TV in India in a 55-inch size. It is touted as the world's first television to have a SLED panel, which uses spectral power distribution (SPD) technology to offer wider color gamut and better eye protection than QLED. It also gets seven picture modes and packs four stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Smart SLED TV: At a glance

Realme Smart SLED TV has narrow bezels on the sides, a noticeable border at the bottom, and sits on a V-shaped pedestal stand. It has a 55-inch SLED display with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, and built-in Chroma Boost Picture Engine that optimizes color production. For audio, the television packs a 24W quad stereo speaker system with Dolby Audio.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Smart SLED TV (55-inch) is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Cortex-A55 processor, paired with Mali 470 MP3 GPU, and 16GB of internal storage. The television runs on Android TV 9 OS and offers support for Google Assistant as well as Chromecast. It also offers support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Information It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

On the connectivity front, the Realme Smart SLED TV (55-inch) offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs multiple I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an AV port, one Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Features Alongside the TV, Realme has also launched a 100W soundbar

Separately, Realme has introduced a 100W soundbar. It packs two full-range 2.25-inch 15W speakers and two 15W tweeters. A 40W subwoofer with a 50Hz to 24KHz low-frequency enhancement is also present. The device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, an optical audio port, AUX-in, and a USB Type-A port. The soundbar can increase the sound output by 200%, as per the company.

Pricing What about the pricing?