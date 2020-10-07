Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M31 Prime model in India. In the latest development, Amazon has activated a teaser page for the handset, revealing its key specifications. The Galaxy M31 Prime will have an Infinity-U design, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, an Exynos 9611 chipset, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime: At a glance

According to Amazon's teaser page, the Galaxy M31 Prime will sport a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a physical fingerprint scanner and a quad camera unit. The smartphone is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy M31 Prime will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?