Last updated on Oct 07, 2020, 05:13 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M31 Prime model in India. In the latest development, Amazon has activated a teaser page for the handset, revealing its key specifications.
The Galaxy M31 Prime will have an Infinity-U design, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, an Exynos 9611 chipset, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
According to Amazon's teaser page, the Galaxy M31 Prime will sport a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a physical fingerprint scanner and a quad camera unit.
The smartphone is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie shooter.
The Galaxy M31 Prime will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.
It will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Galaxy M31 Prime in India. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
