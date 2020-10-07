Google has started rolling out a new update for the Pixel 4a, bringing a host of bug fixes and improvements to the recently-launched mid-ranger. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the auto-rotation feature, auto-brightness response, and the touch sensitivity on the device. It also addresses the issue in which devices get stuck during boot, and bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.

Details about the update

The update carries build number RP1A.201005.006 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. Users will receive a notification once it becomes available on their device. To manually check the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and Display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body with slim bezels and a punch-hole design to house the selfie snapper. On the rear, it packs a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader. The smartphone bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Pixel 4a sports a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper. The rear unit can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood