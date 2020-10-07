Realme has launched a new 'Sun Kissed Leather Edition' variant for its Realme 7 Pro. The new model features a unique vegan micrograin leather finish at the back which is said to be eco-friendly, durable and soft to touch. However, specifications-wise, it offers the same hardware as the standard Realme 7 Pro. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition: At a glance

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition, like the regular model, has a punch-hole design with slim bezels. However, on the rear, it has a leather-like finish with orange and white color blocks. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?