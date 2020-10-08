Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 12:58 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
TECNO's latest budget-range smartphone, the Camon 16, will be launched in India on October 10. It will be available via Flipkart and the e-commerce giant has already activated a teaser page for the handset.
As per Flipkart's listing, the Camon 16 will come with a punch-hole design and a 64MP quad rear camera.
Here's our roundup.
The TECNO Camon 16 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 374ppi.
The TECNO Camon 16 will have a quad rear camera system, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it is likely to offer a single 48MP selfie snapper.
The TECNO Camon 16 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device is likely to run on Android 10 and house a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the TECNO Camon 16 will be announced at the time of launch on October 10. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
