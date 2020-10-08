TECNO's latest budget-range smartphone, the Camon 16, will be launched in India on October 10. It will be available via Flipkart and the e-commerce giant has already activated a teaser page for the handset. As per Flipkart's listing, the Camon 16 will come with a punch-hole design and a 64MP quad rear camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO Camon 16: At a glance

The TECNO Camon 16 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to bear a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 374ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Camon 16 will have a quad rear camera system, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it is likely to offer a single 48MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Camon 16 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the device is likely to run on Android 10 and house a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?