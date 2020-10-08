Google is releasing a new 'version 86' of Chrome for Android and iOS, adding some much-needed capabilities into the mobile browser and bringing it on par with the desktop-specific release. The features touch several elements of the whole Chrome experience with one key focus - boosting the password and the overall online security of people using the browser. Here's all about them.

Feature #1 Password compromise notification and updation

Firstly, Chrome's Android and iOS versions are getting Safety Check, a feature that will compare an encrypted form of saved username-password combinations against leaked password databases to determine whether any of your credentials have been compromised. If yes, it will notify you about the issue and redirect to the appropriate password change form to plug the account vulnerability.

Safety Check to issue nudges for security updates

Along with compromised passwords, the Safety Check feature will also ensure you are running the latest version of Chrome - with updated security protections - and if Safe Browsing is enabled. Notably, Safe Browsing is a feature that shows users a warning message before they visit a dangerous site or download a harmful app.

Feature #2 Enhanced Safe Browsing for Android

Chrome for Android is also getting more advanced 'Enhanced Safe Browsing'. This feature, as Google explains, can proactively protect you against phishing, malware, and other dangerous sites and downloads by sharing data with Google's Safe Browsing service in real-time. Google says that the feature, originally released for desktop, has resulted in a 20% decrease in the number of people filling information on phishing sites.

Feature #3, #4 Mixed form warnings and auto-fill protections