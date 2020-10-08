Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 05:56 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
As an addition to its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant OPPO is gearing up to launch a new A15 model in India soon.
In the latest development, Amazon has revealed the camera specifications of the handset. According to the promotional page activated by the e-commerce giant, the OPPO A15 will come with a 13MP triple rear camera system.
Here's our roundup.
The design details of the upcoming OPPO A15 are still under the wraps. However, as per the leaks, it will feature a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels.
The rear section will house a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
Further, the handset is expected to bear a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen.
According to Amazon's teaser page, the OPPO A15 will bear a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it is likely to house an 8MP selfie snapper.
The OPPO A15 is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset is tipped to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the OPPO A15 in India. However, looking at the hardware of the handset, it will be priced under Rs. 10,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.