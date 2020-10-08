As an addition to its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant OPPO is gearing up to launch a new A15 model in India soon. In the latest development, Amazon has revealed the camera specifications of the handset. According to the promotional page activated by the e-commerce giant, the OPPO A15 will come with a 13MP triple rear camera system. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15: At a glance

The design details of the upcoming OPPO A15 are still under the wraps. However, as per the leaks, it will feature a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. The rear section will house a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. Further, the handset is expected to bear a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to Amazon's teaser page, the OPPO A15 will bear a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it is likely to house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15 is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset is tipped to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?