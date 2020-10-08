LG is planning to launch a new budget-friendly W31 model soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications and design details. According to the listing , the LG W31 will come with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, an HD+ display, a waterdrop notch design, and Android 10 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG W31: At a glance

The LG W31 will have a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it is likely to house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to bear a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per the leaks, the LG W31 will sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth tertiary camera with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The LG W31 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?