In a bid to attract buyers this festive season, Flipkart is all set to kick off its Big Billion Days sale in India on October 16. Under the sale, which will end on October 21, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive deals on some of the best selling smartphones. Flipkart will also provide a 10% instant discount with SBI Bank Cards.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung's Galaxy A50s (4GB/128GB model) will be up for grabs at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,900) The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy A50s has a 48MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme X3 SuperZoom

In the sale, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be listed at Rs. 24,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Realme X3 SuperZoom provides 5x optical zoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4, 5x optical zoom) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ will be available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 77,999) along with an additional discount of Rs. 15,000 under Flipkart's Smart Upgrade plan. The handset has a 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers top-notch camera performance

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. On the front, it packs a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Motorola Edge+

Lastly, the Motorola Edge+ will retail at Rs. 64,999 as against its marked price of Rs. 89,999. The flagship handset features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a built-in fingerprint sensor and curved screen edges. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wireless-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the Motorola Edge+?