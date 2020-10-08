Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy F41 model in India. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset, a Super AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 16,999 and will go on sale in the country starting October 16 via Flipkart, Samsung's e-store, and select offline retailers.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F41 offers a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Fusion Green, Fusion Black, and Fusion Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a triple-lens rear camera system that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 32MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI Core and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?