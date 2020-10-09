Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 12:00 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has introduced a new 6GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy A21s in India. The handset joins the existing 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB models that were launched in May.
As for the key highlights, the Galaxy A21s comes with an Exynos 850 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, a plastic body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio at a pixel density of 270ppi.
Further, the handset is available in shades of Black, White, and Blue.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfie lovers, the device offers a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The newly-launched 6GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs. 17,499. It will go on sale starting October 10. The existing 4GB/64GB model carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 while the 6GB/64GB version costs Rs. 16,499.
