Samsung has introduced a new 6GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy A21s in India. The handset joins the existing 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB models that were launched in May. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy A21s comes with an Exynos 850 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, a plastic body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio at a pixel density of 270ppi. Further, the handset is available in shades of Black, White, and Blue.

Information Samsung Galaxy A21s has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfie lovers, the device offers a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?