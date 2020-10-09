Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 12:57 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.1 in India and several other countries.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, improved navigation gestures, Family Link parental controls, enhanced privacy and security, as well as a Sound Amplifier feature that improves the phone's audio performance.
The update is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. It is currently seeding in India, Armenia, Bangladesh, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, among others.
According to the company, all of these approved markets will receive the firmware by October 12.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 3.1 features a metal-plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup.
The handset bears 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is no fingerprint scanner on offer but Face Unlock feature allows you to quickly unlock the device.
The Nokia 3.1 has a single 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the back. It is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Nokia 3.1 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10 and packs a 2,990mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC (in some regions), a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.