HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.1 in India and several other countries. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, improved navigation gestures, Family Link parental controls, enhanced privacy and security, as well as a Sound Amplifier feature that improves the phone's audio performance.

Everything to know about the update

The update is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. It is currently seeding in India, Armenia, Bangladesh, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, among others. According to the company, all of these approved markets will receive the firmware by October 12.

Design and display Nokia 3.1: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 3.1 features a metal-plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup. The handset bears 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is no fingerprint scanner on offer but Face Unlock feature allows you to quickly unlock the device.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 3.1 has a single 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the back. It is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood