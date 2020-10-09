Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 03:41 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
HMD Global has announced that the recently-launched Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 5.3 are first in line to receive the Android 11 update. According to the company, the handsets will get the firmware in the fourth quarter of this year.
To recall, the Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 5.3 were launched with Android 10 in March and guaranteed to receive two generations of Android OS updates.
Android 11 brings floating chat bubbles, a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, an updated Power menu, built-in screen recording, redesigned media controls, wireless Android Auto functionality, and more. It also introduces new Digital Wellbeing tools like Focus Mode and Bedtime mode.
The Nokia 5.3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. It bears a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
The Nokia 5.3 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Nokia 8.3 has a punch-hole design with slim bezels. It sports a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The Nokia 8.3 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
