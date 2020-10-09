Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 03:43 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Nokia 5.1 model in India.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, improved navigation gestures, Family Link parental controls, as well as enhanced privacy and security.
For the uninitiated, the Nokia 3.1 is also receiving Android 10 update in India.
Here are more details.
The update is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method and is currently seeding in India, Armenia, Belarus Georgia, Mongolia, and Ukraine among others. According to the company, all the Indian users will receive the firmware latest by October 29.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 5.1 has an aluminum body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Further, it is offered in Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black color options.
The Nokia 5.1 has a single 16MP camera on the back. It is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, the handset offers an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Nokia 5.1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10 and packs a 2,970mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
