OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T next week, on October 14. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser video, revealing the design of the upcoming model. As per the 17-second clip, the OnePlus 8T will come in a new Aquamarine Green color option with a glossy finish and an L-shaped quad rear camera arrangement. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the teaser and previous renders, the OnePlus 8T will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The OnePlus 8T will sport a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will offer a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

