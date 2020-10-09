Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 03:43 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T next week, on October 14. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser video, revealing the design of the upcoming model.
As per the 17-second clip, the OnePlus 8T will come in a new Aquamarine Green color option with a glossy finish and an L-shaped quad rear camera arrangement.
As per the teaser and previous renders, the OnePlus 8T will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T will sport a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will offer a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The smartphone will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 8T will be priced at €599 (approximately Rs. 51,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant and €699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced on October 14.
