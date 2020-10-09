Realme is all set to announce a new mid-range smartphone, the Q2 Pro, on October 13. Now, just days ahead of the launch, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has officially revealed the design of the upcoming handset. According to Chase's post, the Realme Q2 Pro will feature a light-gray plain leather-like finish on the back with 'DARE TO LEAP' lettering in fine print.

As per the leaks, the Realme Q2 Pro will feature a punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The Realme Q2 Pro is likely to bear a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is tipped to house a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Realme Q2 Pro is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

