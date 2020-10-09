OPPO is gearing up to launch the A73 5G model in Europe soon. In the latest development, tipster @Sudhanshu has revealed the key specifications and design of the upcoming handset. According to the leaks, the A73 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A73 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OPPO A73 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, it will be available in Neon and Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A73 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f.2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A73 5G will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

