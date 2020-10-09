Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 07:13 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is gearing up to launch the A73 5G model in Europe soon. In the latest development, tipster @Sudhanshu has revealed the key specifications and design of the upcoming handset.
According to the leaks, the A73 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the OPPO A73 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, it will be available in Neon and Black color options.
The OPPO A73 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f.2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer an 8MP front-facing camera.
The OPPO A73 5G will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the OPPO A73 5G. However, according to the tipster, the handset will carry a price-tag of €299 (roughly Rs. 26,000).
