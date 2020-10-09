Samsung has finally announced the full specifications and features of the Galaxy A42 5G - the company's cheapest 5G phone that was unveiled last month. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an octa-core chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, an AMOLED screen, and a quad rear camera module. Notably, the pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: At a glance

The Galaxy A42 5G features an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, it is offered in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has a quad rear camera system including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A42 5G is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset (possibly, Snapdragon 750G), coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?