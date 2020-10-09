Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 08:13 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has slashed the prices of its mid-range smartphone, the Reno3 Pro, in India by up to Rs. 3,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, an AMOLED display, a total of six cameras, and a 4,025mAh battery.
The OPPO Reno3 Pro features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras, and overall slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint scanner.
It is offered in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options.
The Reno3 Pro has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, there is a 44MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
The OPPO Reno3 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
With the latest price-revision, the 8GB/128GB model of the Reno3 Pro has become cheaper by Rs. 2,000 and retails at Rs. 25,990. The 8GB/256GB variant has received a price-cut of Rs. 3,000 and is now priced at Rs. 29,989.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.