OPPO has slashed the prices of its mid-range smartphone, the Reno3 Pro, in India by up to Rs. 3,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, an AMOLED display, a total of six cameras, and a 4,025mAh battery.

Design and display OPPO Reno3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno3 Pro features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras, and overall slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno3 Pro has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, there is a 44MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?