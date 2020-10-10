Vivo is all set to introduce its V20 model in India on October 13. The handset was launched in Thailand last month and hence, its features and specifications are no more a mystery. In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the prices of the upcoming Vivo 20, claiming it might cost Rs. 24,990 in India. Here's our roundup.

I'm hearing that the vivo V20 might cost ₹24,990 in India.



What do you think about the price? #vivoV20Series #vivoV20 #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/AZnTxBnuxO — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 9, 2020

The Vivo V20 features a waterdrop notch design with a slim profile and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be offered in shades of Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.

The Vivo V20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The Vivo V20 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

