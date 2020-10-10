In the run-up to the US Presidential election on November 3, social media giants are doubling down to prevent abuse of their platforms. Both Twitter and Facebook have recently tweaked their policies, and now, in the latest effort, the former is adding more changes, including one that would nudge you to retweet with quotes. Here is more about it.

On Friday, Twitter said that it is gearing up to show a 'retweet prompt' that will ask users of the service to add some comment on whatever they are about to share. The change will go into effect on a global scale starting October 20 and discourage users of the microblogging platform from retweeting content without adding their own commentary/clarifications on the same.

While the prompt to add quotes is being introduced, the change is purely optional and users will have the choice to retweet normally without adding anything. Twitter just hopes that the move will add an extra layer, which will encourage people to "consider why they want to amplify a tweet" and "add their own thoughts, reactions, and perspectives to the conversation."

Twitter has clarified that this measure is being taken only for the election, and it is not a permanent change. The company says that retweet with quotes prompt will remain on the service through the end of the election week, which is when it will take a call on whether to revert to regular direct retweeting or keep the prompt for some more time.

Along with retweet-specific nudges, Twitter also announced that it will label tweets making premature claims of victory. Meanwhile, posts aimed at inciting interference in the election or election results will be subject to removal, and those that have been shared by popular political figures - with more than 100,000 followers - but labeled as "misleading" will be more difficult to access.

