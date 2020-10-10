Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 02:50 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.
As per the changelog, the firmware improves the battery life on the premium handset while also optimizing the camera performance as well as Dark Mode feature.
Earlier this week, the company had updated the Note20 series with the latest October 2020 Android security patch.
The new update carries build number N98xxXXU1ATJ1 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung's Note20 Ultra features a bezel-less look with curved screen edges, a punch-hole design, IP68 dust and water-resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an improved S Pen.
The Note20 Ultra 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0, 50x hybrid zoom) periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
