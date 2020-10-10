Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 04:44 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is working to launch a Galaxy W21 5G model in China. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing its design details.
The upcoming W21 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy Z Fold2 and it will be exclusive to China Telecom, according to GSMArena.
Here's our roundup.
Like the Galaxy Z Fold2, the W21 5G will feature an out-folding design with a metal-glass construction. However, the rear panel will have pinstripes-like design and China Telecom's logo.
The handset will bear a 120Hz 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with an 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection, a 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The W21 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it will have a 10MP (f/2.2) camera present on the cover display and the main screen.
The Galaxy W21 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy W21 5G in China. However, since it will be a rebranded Galaxy Z Fold2, the device is likely to be priced at around CNY 17,000 (approximately Rs. 1,85,000).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.