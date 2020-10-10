Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, TECNO Mobile has launched the Camon 16 model in India. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It will go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which starts from October 16.

Design and display TECNO Camon 16: At a glance

The TECNO Camon 16 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen. It will be available in Purist Blue, Cloud White, and Misty Grey color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Camon 16 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and an 'AI' lens. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 16MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Camon 16 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?