Oct 10, 2020, 07:22 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Redmi Note 10 model in China later this month.
According to a tip-off, the handset is likely to feature a 108MP main sensor and a dedicated macro camera.
Other details of the Redmi Note 10 remain unclear as of now, but reports suggest that it will feature a punch-hole design and mid-tier internals.
As per the leaks and reports, the Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Redmi Note 10 is likely to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it is said to offer a 16MP selfie snapper.
The Redmi Note 10 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,520mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Redmi Note 10. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it will be priced at around Rs. 20,000.
