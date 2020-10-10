Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Redmi Note 10 model in China later this month. According to a tip-off, the handset is likely to feature a 108MP main sensor and a dedicated macro camera. Other details of the Redmi Note 10 remain unclear as of now, but reports suggest that it will feature a punch-hole design and mid-tier internals.

Design and display Redmi Note 10: At a glance

As per the leaks and reports, the Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 is likely to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it is said to offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,520mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?