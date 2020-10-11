Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 12:53 am
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out the latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a fresh UI, Always-on ambient display function, 10 new clock styles, an improved Dark Mode, updated Zen Mode with five new themes, improved Fnatic mode in Game Space, and other features of Android 11.
Here are more details.
The update is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. OnePlus notes that users must ensure that the battery level is above 30% and minimum 3GB of storage space is free before flashing the build.
The company has also confirmed that OxygenOS 11 update will be available for OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T, 7 Pro, 7, 6T, 6 and Nord in the future.
As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro offer a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels.
The standard model sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro version bears a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen.
Further, both the smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens unit that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP macro lens.
On the front, both the devices have a 16MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8 series draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model houses a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging while the Pro variant packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired as well as wireless charging support.
The duo also offers support for the latest connectivity options.
