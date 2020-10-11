This week, the biggest news in science and technology was the announcement of Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Medicine. Beyond that, tech giants Google and Samsung made headlines throughout the week for their tempting new hardware, including the new Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker, and the Galaxy S20 FE. Let's take a quick look at everything.

News #1 First, a look at the Nobel Prize winners

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel, Andrea Ghez for improving our understanding of black holes, while the Chemistry award went to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing tool. In Medicine, the prestigious award was given to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M Rice for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

News #2 Major changes in Twitter and Instagram

Instagram celebrated its 10th birthday this week and received several new features, including a Story Map and the ability to automatically hide reported comments. Microblogging giant Twitter also pushed new changes, including a slightly different way to retweet, but its actions are temporary and particularly aimed at preventing abuse of the platform for election interference.

News #3 TikTok banned in Pakistan, YouTube exploring e-commerce features

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok suffered another setback as the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority banned it over "immoral" and "indecent" content. As this happened, a report in Bloomberg suggested that TikTok's rival YouTube is working on features that would eventually let viewers directly purchase content featuring in videos, be it a smartphone, a video game, or something else.

News #4 Google improved Assistant, launched Pixel 4a; Apple announced iPhone event