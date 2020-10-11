South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to launch its Galaxy M31 Prime Edition smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, it has been revealed that the device will sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 16,499. As for the highlights, it will have an Infinity-U design, a quad rear camera setup, and a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It should offer support for connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?