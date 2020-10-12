Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is planning to launch its A15 smartphone in India next week. In the latest development, the complete specifications of the upcoming handset have been leaked by 91Mobiles. As per the report, the device will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, pack a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a 4,230mAh battery, and come in a 3GB/32GB storage configuration. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15: At a glance

The OPPO A15 will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The device will have a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15 will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. Meanwhile, there will be a single 5MP selfie snapper on the front.

Internals Under the hood

OPPO A15 will be powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). The device will run on Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,230mAh battery. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information How much will it cost?