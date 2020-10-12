Motorola is working to launch a new budget-range smartphone, the Moto E7, in Europe soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the design and prices of the handset. According to the publication, the handset will be priced at around €120 (approximately Rs. 10,400), and come with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, dual rear cameras and a waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto E7: At a glance

As per the leaked renders, the Moto E7 will feature a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone will bear a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and will be available in Red and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 will come equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it will sport a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 is likely to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device will boot Android 10 and pack a 3,550mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port for charging.

Information What about the pricing?