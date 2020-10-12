Realme is all set to announce a new budget-friendly smartphone, the Q2, in China on October 13. Now, just a day ahead of the launch, a Chinese tipster has shared the key specifications and images of the handset. According to the tip-off, the Realme Q2 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 120Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup.

Design and display Realme Q2: At a glance

As per the leak, the Realme Q2 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Q2 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Q2 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

