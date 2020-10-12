Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 12:19 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to announce a new budget-friendly smartphone, the Q2, in China on October 13. Now, just a day ahead of the launch, a Chinese tipster has shared the key specifications and images of the handset.
According to the tip-off, the Realme Q2 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 120Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup.
As per the leak, the Realme Q2 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Realme Q2 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 16MP front-facing camera.
The Realme Q2 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will boot on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per the tip-off, the Realme Q2 could be priced between CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 17,350). However, the official pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event on October 13.
