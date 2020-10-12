Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 01:50 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is expected to launch a special variant of the Nord in India on October 14 alongside the all-new OnePlus 8T.
The handset will be called the Nord Special Edition, and as per the official teaser, it is likely to feature a sandstone finish on the back. However, hardware-wise it will be identical to the standard Nord.
The OnePlus Nord Special Edition will feature an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie shooters. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module.
The handset will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It will join the existing Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord Special Edition will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
On the front, the handset will house a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.
The OnePlus Nord Special Edition will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset is likely to boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the OnePlus Nord Special Edition. However, like the standard model, it could carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 24,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant.
