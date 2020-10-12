OnePlus is expected to launch a special variant of the Nord in India on October 14 alongside the all-new OnePlus 8T. The handset will be called the Nord Special Edition, and as per the official teaser, it is likely to feature a sandstone finish on the back. However, hardware-wise it will be identical to the standard Nord. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Design and display OnePlus Nord Special Edition: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord Special Edition will feature an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie shooters. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. It will join the existing Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord Special Edition will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, the handset will house a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord Special Edition will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?