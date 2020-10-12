OPPO is all set to launch a new A53s model in Europe on October 13. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on Amazon Germany, revealing its hardware as well as pricing details. According to the specifications, the OPPO A53s appears to be a rebranded version of the A53 that was announced in India and Indonesia in August. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A53s: At a glance

The OPPO A53s will feature a punch-hole cut-out with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a fingerprint reader. The smartphone will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Fancy Blue and Electric Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A53s will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

In Europe, the OPPO A53s will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?