Expanding its portfolio of gaming laptops, Razer has introduced a new Blade Stealth 13 model. Touted as the "world's first gaming ultrabook," it comes with Intel's 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPU, an optional OLED display, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card. The range starts at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1,32,000) and is up for grabs via the company's online store. Here's our roundup.

Design and display New Razer Blade Stealth 13: At a glance

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 features an aluminum body and a modern-looking design with slim bezels on the three sides. It also has a backlit keyboard and a precision glass touchpad. It is offered with a 13.3-inch Full-HD screen, which can be picked up in two options: a non-touch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an OLED touchscreen panel with 60Hz refresh rate.

Information Under the hood

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 storage, and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Under the hood, it packs a 53.1WHr battery.

Connectivity Connectivity options available on the Razer Blade Stealth 13

The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 include two USB Type-A Generation 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and an HD webcam. It also packs quad stereo speakers with support for 'Smart Amp THX Spatial Audio' and a four microphone array.

Information How much does it cost?