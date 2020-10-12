Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 08:11 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its mid-range smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y73s model in its home country.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, a Full-HD+ screen, and a 4,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It will go on sale starting October 16.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y73s has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup.
The device bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10 support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Black Mirror and Silver Moon color options.
The Vivo Y73s sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.
The Vivo Y73s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Vivo Y73s is priced at CNY 1,998 (around Rs. 21,700) for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale in China starting October 16.
