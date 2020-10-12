Apple has announced an attractive Diwali offer wherein buyers of the iPhone 11 will get free AirPods worth Rs. 14,990. The offer will go live on October 17, and is only applicable on purchases made via the company's online store. The iPhone 11 was launched last year and it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB variant on the Apple store.

Design and display Apple iPhone 11: At a glance

The Apple iPhone 11 features a metal-glass body with a wide display notch, slim bezels, and IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a dual camera module. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and Face ID biometric setup. It is offered in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, White, and (PRODUCT)RED color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Apple iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Apple iPhone 11 is powered by a six-core A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset supports iOS 14 and packs a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and Qi-based wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G VoLTE, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information How much does it cost?