As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Realme has launched the Q2 and Q2 Pro models in China. Both the handsets come with a modern design, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, multiple rear cameras, and up to 65W fast-charging support. The duo will go on sale starting October 19 in China. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Realme Q2

The Realme Q2 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Realme Q2 has a 48MP triple rear camera unit

The Realme Q2 bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Realme Q2 Pro

The Realme Q2 Pro offers a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. It has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint sensor. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of RAM, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information Realme Q2 Pro features a 48MP quad rear camera module

The Realme Q2 Pro has a quad rear camera system that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP selfie snapper.

Pocket-pinch What about the price?