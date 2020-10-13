Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 12:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme has started rolling out the October 2020 update for its Realme 7 model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a host of camera optimizations including the image clarity of the Portrait mode and noise issue in HDR mode.
The update also comes with improvements related to Bluetooth connectivity, optimized charging algorithm, and the September 2020 Android security patch.
Here are more details.
The new update carries build number RMX2151PU_11_A.59 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 7 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and is available in Mist Blue and Mist White color options.
The Realme 7 has a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.