OPPO is all set to launch a commemorative model of the Find X2 to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the League of Legends online game. The special model, dubbed as Find X2 League of Legends, will be launched in China on October 19. Leaked pictures have revealed that it will feature a unique dual-tone color finish and come with complementing UI elements.

Design and display Find X2 League of Legends: At a glance

The OPPO Find X2 League of Legends will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. It will have a blue-green color finish on the back panel along with golden accents as well as 2020 Season World Championship's logo. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X2 League of Legends will sport a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 League of Legends will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

