Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 02:54 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is all set to launch a commemorative model of the Find X2 to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the League of Legends online game.
The special model, dubbed as Find X2 League of Legends, will be launched in China on October 19. Leaked pictures have revealed that it will feature a unique dual-tone color finish and come with complementing UI elements.
The OPPO Find X2 League of Legends will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. It will have a blue-green color finish on the back panel along with golden accents as well as 2020 Season World Championship's logo.
The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.
The OPPO Find X2 League of Legends will sport a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OPPO Find X2 League of Legends will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Find X2 League of Legends. However, it is likely to carry a slight premium over the standard Find X2, which costs CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 65,200) for the 8GB/256GB model.
