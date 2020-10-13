Samsung has launched its cheapest 5G phone, the Galaxy A42 5G, offering close competition to the OnePlus Nord and Pixel 4a 5G. Priced at £349 (roughly Rs. 33,400), the handset comes with a Snapdragon 750G processor, an OLED display, quad rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. It is set to go on sale in the UK starting November 6. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a plastic body with noticeable bezels and a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, it is offered in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A42 5G comes with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?