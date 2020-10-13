Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Vivo has launched the V20 model in India. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a 44MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It will go on sale in the country starting October 20 via Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and leading offline retail channels.

Design and display Vivo V20: At a glance

The Vivo V20 has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information Vivo V20 features a 64MP triple rear camera module

The Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera unit that includes a 64MP (f/1.89) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?